Bianca Andreescu survived a major injury scare.

On the second match point with the chance to advance at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Andreescu rolled her ankle, putting her match in doubt.

Visibly upset and frustrated, she yelled "why does this always happen to me?"

But the 25-year-old Canadian, encouraged by the packed Montreal crowd, walked with some help to her bench, got her ankle taped up, and overcame her injury to defeat Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday night.

"You guys are everything," Andreescu told the crowd post-match. "I'm super happy I was able to pull through and it's thanks to you guys."

Andreescu was cruising early on against Krejcikova, taking the first set 6-3. She went down quickly in the second set before rallying back and taking the lead.