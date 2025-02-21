DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva became the youngest player to reach the final of a WTA 1000 event after beating sixth-seeded Elena Rybakina 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 Friday at the Dubai Championships.
The 17-year-old Andreeva trailed 3-1 in the third set before winning the last five games to reach her second tour-level final. She won the Iasi Open in Romania last July.
Her opponent in the final will be either Clara Tauson, the Dane who knocked out top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, or Karolina Muchova.
After wins against Rybakina, Iga Swiatek and Marketa Vondrousova in Dubai, Andreeva also became the youngest player to beat three Grand Slam champions in a single tournament since Maria Sharapova in 2004 at the WTA Finals.
