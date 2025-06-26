Canada's Carson Branstine booked her place in a first-career Grand Slam main draw, while Victoria Mboko bowed out in gutting fashion Thursday in Wimbledon qualifying.

Branstine won 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-2 over Raluca Georgiana Serban of Cyprus in the final qualifying round at the grass-court tennis tournament.

The 24-year-old fired 48 winners to 20 for Serban, who also hit 10 double faults.

Branstine, a California native who represents Canada through family ties in Toronto, also eliminated Roland-Garros semifinalist Loïs Boisson and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., in the first two qualifying rounds.

Mboko, meanwhile, fell 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 to Australia's Priscilla Hon after failing to capitalize on five match points in the second set.

The 18-year-old from Toronto hit 11 double faults and four aces. She also converted only five of 17 breakpoint opportunities.