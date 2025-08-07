It is the start of a new era in Canadian tennis.

In a stunning display of grit and talent, 18-year-old Victoria Mboko emerged as the women’s singles champion at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers, defeating four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka.

It capped off one of the most remarkable stories in Canadian tennis so far this year as the champion entered the tournament as a wild-card entry only to go to the distance and take down a respected champion.

The excitement from Montreal also reached Toronto as fans watching the men's final between Ben Shelton and Karen Khachanov couldn't contain their excitement upon receiving the news of Mboko's win. Both Shelton and Kachanov were left confused as the crowd continued to cheer as the American went to the chair umpire to get an explanation.

Following Mboko's victory, it didn't take long for Canadians and others across the tennis world to show their admiration for the Toronto native's achievement.