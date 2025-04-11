Canada got off to a quick start at the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers in Japan with a sweep of Romania on Friday.

Victoria Mboko, 18, won the first match for Canada in her first BJKC appearance with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Miriam Bianca Bulgaru. The win continued an impressive start to the year for Mboko, who is now 29-2 across all competitions this season.

“When I was first called up to play for the Billie Jean King Cup team in Japan, I was very excited," Mboko said in a release shared by Tennis Canada. "I’d previously played in the junior Billie Jean King Cup for Canada, so to be here in the actual Billie Jean King Cup feels amazing. And to get my first win is even better, in front of the Canadian fans. There are so many of them that came to watch me today. They make it feel like home for me, and I’m just really happy and grateful.”

Marina Stakusic, 20, then followed up Mboko's win with one of her own by taking down Anca Todoni 6-4, 6-3. Stakusic saved five of six break-point opportunities for Todoni and converted four of her own eight opportunities. She improved her BJKC record to 4-1.

In doubles, Rebecca Marino and Kayla Cross locked up the sweep for Canada with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Georgia Andreea Craciun and Mara Gae.

Next up for Canada is a clash with host Japan on Sunday. Japan and Romania will meet on Saturday.