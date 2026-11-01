Bianca Andreescu had a feat on clay Saturday night, beating Carole Monnet of France in straight sets to advance to the Queretaro Open women's singles final.

After breezing through the first set of the semifinal 6-3, the Mississauga, Ont., athlete had to dig in and rally from behind to beat Monnet 7-5.

Andreescu will face top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany in the final, after the 39-year-old Maria bounced third-seeded Fiona Ferro of France 7-5, 3-6, 6-1 in the other semifinal played on the outdoor clay courts in the WTA 125 annual tournament.

Andreescu had two aces, four double faults and five unforced errors against Monnet, who had five double faults, seven unforced errors and no aces.

The Canadian won six of 10 return games and seven of 11 service games. Andreescu won six of 14 break points and, at one point in the match, reeled off five wins in a row.