A successful grass-court season for Canadians continued on Tuesday.

Bianca Andreescu, Carson Branstine and Alexis Galarneau all advanced through the first round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, made quick work of Brazil's Laura Pigossi in a 6-2, 6-1 rout in which she converted five break points.

Branstine, meanwhile, ousted top-seeded Lois Boisson of France, who recently took a Cinderella run to the semifinals at Roland-Garros.

The 24-year-old Canadian earned a 6-2, 6-7 (1), 6-4 victory while firing six aces.

Andreescu and Branstine will now meet in the second round, with the winner one match away from playing in the third Grand Slam of the season.

On the men's side, Alexis Galarneau of Laval, Que., is also moving on after a 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 win over American Murphy Cassone.

Fellow Canadians Liam Draxl and Kayla Cross were eliminated from Wimbledon contention following first-round losses.

Rebecca Marino and Victoria Mboko were set to play their own first-round matches later Tuesday.