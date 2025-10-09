Canada’s Bianca Andreescu and China’s Yue Yuan advanced to the women’s doubles quarterfinals at the Wuhan Open without striking a ball Thursday.

Top-seeded Italians Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani withdrew before their match, giving Andreescu and Yuan a walkover victory.

Paolini later reached the singles quarterfinals after her opponent, Denmark’s Clara Tauson, retired while trailing 3-6, 6-1, 3-1.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., and Yuan will next face Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina and Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic, the No. 8 seeds.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand were eliminated in the round of 16 on Thursday after falling 4-6, 6-4, 10-4 to Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic and Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia.