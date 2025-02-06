Bianca Andreescu will delay the start of her 2025 season after undergoing an appendectomy.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion said Thursday in an Instagram Story post that she had planned to compete in the Merida Open later this month until this complication arose.

“I unexpectedly started experiencing some sharp pain in my stomach, which led to an emergency appendectomy,” Andreescu said. “The surgery went smoothly, and I’m on the road to recovery. My plan is to be back on the court for the clay season, stronger than ever.”