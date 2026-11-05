Canadian Bianca Andreescu advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court WTA 125 Cali Open on Thursday.

The eighth-seeded player from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Argentina's Luisina Giovannini 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.

Andreescu converted five of her 14 break-point opportunities in the straight-set victory.

The 26-year-old is coming off a tournament victory in Mexico, where she upset top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany in Sunday's final.

She will face the winner of a quarterfinal between top-seeded Leolia Jeanjean and Alice Tubello, both of France.