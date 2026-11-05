Canadian Bianca Andreescu advanced to the semifinals of the clay-court WTA 125 Cali Open on Thursday.
The eighth-seeded player from Mississauga, Ont., defeated Argentina's Luisina Giovannini 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals.
Andreescu converted five of her 14 break-point opportunities in the straight-set victory.
The 26-year-old is coming off a tournament victory in Mexico, where she upset top-seeded Tatjana Maria of Germany in Sunday's final.
She will face the winner of a quarterfinal between top-seeded Leolia Jeanjean and Alice Tubello, both of France.
Andreescu climbed 20 spots to No. 109 in the latest WTA rankings and is projected to return to the top 100 if she reaches Saturday’s final in Cali.