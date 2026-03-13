Bianca Andreescu is making some progress in her bid to get back to being a regular at big WTA Tour events.

The Canadian advanced to the final of the Austin 125 tournament with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 win over Spain's Paula Badosa on Friday in Texas.

Andreescu, whose ranking has slipped to No. 165 after several injury-plagued seasons, has played mostly smaller events this year in an effort to get back into more main draws.

The 125 tournaments are the lowest level of tour events.

The 25-year-old got a wild card into the BNP Paribas Masters in Indian Wells, Calif. last week and lost in the first round.

Andreescu reached No. 4 in the rankings in 2019 when she won the U.S. Open, along with two other tournaments.

The Mississauga, Ont. product is guaranteed to reach the top 150 in next week's rankings.

Badosa, meanwhile, is a former world No. 2. She has fallen to No. 106.