Canada’s Bianca Andreescu eliminated in second round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is making a second-round exit at the Australian Open.

She dropped a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park on Wednesday.

The eighth-seeded Canadian struggled from the start against her 71st-ranked opponent and never really got on track.

Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., earned a three-set victory on Monday in her first competitive match in 15 months.

She suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019 and focused on training last year rather than return to WTA Tour play.

Andreescu is one of five Canadians in action on Day 3 of the Grand Slam tournament.