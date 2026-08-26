Carson Branstine is one win away from playing in the main draw of the US Open for the first time.

The Canadian advanced to the third and final round of women's singles qualifying with a 6-4, 7-5 upset over world No. 174 Linda Fruhvirtova of Czechia on Wednesday.

Branstine will face world No. 187 Robin Montgomery of the U.S. for a spot in the main draw on Thursday.

The 25-year-old Branstine, ranked 565th, had played just three matches on tour this year before this week, most recently in January at Australian Open qualifying.

Branstine qualified for Wimbledon last year, her first career Grand Slam appearance. She lost in the first round.

Meanwhile, Canada's Rebecca Marino lost 6-2, 6-4 to Russia's Elena Pridankina in the second round of US Open qualifying.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu, Liam Draxl and Alexis Galarneau are scheduled to play their second-round qualifiers later Wednesday.