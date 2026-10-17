Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani defeated American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-1 in women's doubles semifinal play Saturday at the Wuhan Open.

The top-seeded duo will play Australia's Storm Hunter and Czechia's Katerina Siniakova in Sunday's final.

Hunter and Siniakova advanced with a 5-7, 7-5, 12-10 victory over the Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Stefani were victorious last weekend at the China Open in Beijing.