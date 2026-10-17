Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazil's Luisa Stefani defeated American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Spain's Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-1 in women's doubles semifinal play Saturday at the Wuhan Open.
The top-seeded duo will play Australia's Storm Hunter and Czechia's Katerina Siniakova in Sunday's final.
Hunter and Siniakova advanced with a 5-7, 7-5, 12-10 victory over the Italian pairing of Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.
Dabrowski, from Ottawa, and Stefani were victorious last weekend at the China Open in Beijing.
It was Dabrowski's fifth title of the season and 25th crown of her WTA Tour career.