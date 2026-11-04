Canada's Leylah Fernandez withdrew from the Hong Kong Tennis Open on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

The 24-year-old from Laval, Que., was scheduled to face American Sofia Kenin in the first round.

The withdrawal comes after Fernandez reached back-to-back WTA Tour finals in Tokyo and Ningbo, China.

Fernandez lost to Russia's Diana Shnaider in Sunday's Tokyo final, a week after falling to Elena Rybakina in Ningbo.

Her recent success propelled her five spots to No. 18 in the world rankings, marking her return to the top 20 for the first time in more than four years.