Russian Diana Shnaider had to dig deep on Sunday in Tokyo, but she was able to fend off Canadian challenger Leylah Fernandez to win the women's singles title at the Japan Open.

The third-seeded Shnaider won the first set of the best-of-three final 6-4, but Fernandez bounced back with a gritty 7-5 win to force a third and deciding set. Shnaider appeared to have more in the tank, winning the final set 6-2 in a match that took two hours 19 minutes to complete.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., had five unforced errors and five double faults in the final, while her opponent had two aces and no double faults.

Shnaider won six of 15 return games and 11 of 15 service games, while Fernandez won four of 15 return games and only nine of 15 service games.

Fernandez advanced to the final with a 7-5, 6-3 semifinal victory on Friday over Russian-born UzbekistaniKamilla Rakhimova. Shnaider outlasted Mia Pohankova of Slovakia 6-4, 7-6 (7).