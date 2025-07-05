LONDON — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Croatia's Nikola Mektic fell 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to American Robert Galloway and Indonesia's Aldila Sutjiadi in second-round mixed doubles tennis action at Wimbledon on Saturday.

Dabrowski and Mektic, the fifth seeds, fired six aces to four double faults and won 61 per cent of their first-serve points.

They also broke on three of their seven opportunities.

Galloway and Sutjiadi had three aces to eight double faults and won 66 per cent first-serve points.

They broke on four of five chances in the one-hour, 43-minute match.