NEW YORK — Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe are one step closer to a second U.S. Open women's doubles title.

The third seeds rallied Tuesday to defeat 11th seeds Hungary’s Tímea Babos and Brazil’s Luisa Stefani 0-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, the 2023 U.S. Open champions, steadied after a shaky start to swing the momentum in the second set.

Tied 4-4 in the middle set, Dabrowski and Routliffe only surrendered one point — a forced error — en route to taking the lead. The duo claimed the set in the next game thanks to a forehand winner, two unforced errors from their opponents and then a backhand volley winner.

In the third set, Dabrowski and Routliffe went ahead 40-15 before Babos and Stefani rallied to force a deuce. However, back-to-back forced errors from the Hungarian-Brazilian duo sealed the victory for Dabrowski and Routliffe.

They converted two of four break chances, while Babos and Stefani managed just three of eight.

The Canadian-Kiwi duo will meet the winner of the quarterfinal between Italy’s Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini and the team of Asia Muhammad of the United States and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.