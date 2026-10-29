Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated fifth-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium 6-2, 7-6 (8) in second-round women's singles tennis action at the Japan Open.

Fernandez, of Laval, Que., went ahead 4-1 in the second set before Mertens staged her comeback effort Thursday morning in Tokyo.

After dropping the next two games, Fernandez made it 5-3, but again gave up two consecutive games.

In the tiebreak, Mertens won the first three points before Fernandez answered with three straight of her own.

A back-and-forth affair eventually led to Mertens taking an 8-7 edge but Fernandez won the last three points to seal the victory.