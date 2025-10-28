A pair of Canadians are moving on in Hong Kong.

Leylah Fernandez and Victoria Mboko each earned wins in the Round of 32 at the WTA 250 hard-court Open on Tuesday.

Fernandez, who won the Japan Open earlier this month, cruised to a straight-sets victory over China's Wang Xiyu 6-1, 6-4.

The Montreal native, who is ranked 22nd on tour, won 72 per cent of points on her first serve while converting on five of eight break-point opportunities to earn the victory. She will next face 44th-ranked German Eva Lys.

Mboko, meanwhile, required a comeback to take out Australia's Talia Gibson in three sets as the Canadian earned a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 win.

The 19-year-old who won the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in the summer earned the victory on the strength of her serve, firing 19 aces to Gibson's three.