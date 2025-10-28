A pair of Canadians are moving on in Hong Kong.
Leylah Fernandez and Victoria Mboko each earned wins in the Round of 32 at the WTA 250 hard-court Open on Tuesday.
Fernandez, who won the Japan Open earlier this month, cruised to a straight-sets victory over China's Wang Xiyu 6-1, 6-4.
The Montreal native, who is ranked 22nd on tour, won 72 per cent of points on her first serve while converting on five of eight break-point opportunities to earn the victory. She will next face 44th-ranked German Eva Lys.
Mboko, meanwhile, required a comeback to take out Australia's Talia Gibson in three sets as the Canadian earned a 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-4 win.
The 19-year-old who won the National Bank Open presented by Rogers in the summer earned the victory on the strength of her serve, firing 19 aces to Gibson's three.
She'll next face either the Philippines' Alexandra Eala or England's Katie Boulter.