Canada's Leylah Fernandez defeated Germany's Tatjana Maria 6-0, 7-6 (1) on Sunday in the opening round of the Bad Homburg Open.
Fernandez of Laval, Que., had three aces to one double fault and won 61 per cent of her first-serve points.
The 22-year-old also broke on all four of her chances in the match.
Despite Maria's big push in the second set, looking to extend the match to a third, Fernandez cruised in the tiebreaker, 7-1, to take the victory.
Maria had four aces, two double faults and won 67 per cent of her first-serve points.
The 37-year-old broke on her lone opportunity of the contest.
