A Canadian will play for a trophy at the All England Club.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani reached the Wimbledon women's doubles final on Friday with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Japan's Shuko Aoyama and Taiwan's Liang En-shuo.

Dabrowski and Stefani will vie for the championship on Saturday against either the Chinese duo of Jiang Xinyu and Xu Yifan or France's Kristina Mladenovic and China's Guo Hanyu, who will meet in the second semifinal later Friday.

The Canadian and her partner fired two aces without a double-fault in their semifinal match, winning 89 per cent of points on first serve and 91 per cent on second serve. They did not concede a single break-point opportunity.

Dabrowski, 34, and Stefani, 28, previously reached the French Open and Australian Open semifinals. The Canadian also played in the French mixed doubles final, but lost alongside American partner Evan King.

The women's duo won titles this season at the Dubai Tennis Championships, Strasbourg Open and Eastbourne Open.