Leylah Fernandez has snapped a four-match losing streak.
The Canadian beat Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 on Monday in the first round of the grass-court Nottingham Open in England.
It's been a rough year for the 30th-ranked Fernandez, who entered the WTA Tour 250 event with a 12-14 record in 2025.
Monday marked the first career match between Fernandez and the 70th-ranked Lamens.
Fernandez next will face the winner of a match between Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva and Germany's Tatjana Maria.
COMMENTS
When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.