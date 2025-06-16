Leylah Fernandez has snapped a four-match losing streak.

The Canadian beat Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 on Monday in the first round of the grass-court Nottingham Open in England.

It's been a rough year for the 30th-ranked Fernandez, who entered the WTA Tour 250 event with a 12-14 record in 2025.

Monday marked the first career match between Fernandez and the 70th-ranked Lamens.