OSAKA, Japan — Canada's Leylah Fernandez earned a 6-1, 6-4 win over Hungary's Dalma Galfi on Wednesday in second-round action at the Japan Open tennis tournament.

The fourth-seeded Fernandez, of Laval, Que., hit one ace to three double faults but broke on three of her eight opportunities in the match.

She also won 78 per cent of her first-serve points compared to 55 per cent from her opponent.

Galfi had three aces and two double faults but failed to convert her lone break-point chance.