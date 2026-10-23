Canada's Leylah Fernandez moved closer to her second WTA title of the season with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 win over Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova in quarterfinal action Friday at the Ningbo Open.

Fernandez evened her career record against Alexandrova at 3-3 after her second win over the Russian in as many weeks.

The 24-year-old from Laval, Que., was dominant after dropping the first set, scoring four breaks while surrendering none over the next two sets.

Fernandez has won 12 of her last 15 matches and earned her sixth career WTA title last month in Singapore.

The Canadian will next face Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals at the WTA 500 hardcourt tournament.