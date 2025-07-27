Canada's Leylah Fernandez has found her stride just in time for her hometown open.

The Montreal, Que. native took down Russia's Anna Kalinskaya 6-1, 6-2 in straight sets to win the Citi Open in Washington, D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

It's Fernandez's first win on the WTA Tour since winning the Hong Kong Open in October of 2023. It's also the highest-level win of her career, with her three previous titles coming on the WTA 250, whereas the Citi Open is categorized as a WTA 500.

She ended her drought in dominant fashion over her opponent, taking six breakpoints from Kalinskaya and finishing with a 71 per cent first serve percentage and winning 75 per cent of her first-serve points.

Fernandez, ranked 36th in the world, came into the showdown on a roll, taking down big names like Jessica Pegula in the round of 16 and Elena Rybakina in the semis to earn a spot in the final.