Canada's Leylah Fernandez jumped seven spots to No. 23 in the latest WTA rankings released Monday following her run to the Ningbo Open final in China.

The 24-year-old from Laval, Que., made the biggest move among players in the top 25 after falling 6-2, 6-2 to world No. 1 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in Sunday's championship match.

Fernandez was seeking her second title of the season after winning in Singapore in late September and the seventh of her WTA career.

Fellow Canadian Victoria Mboko moved up one spot to No. 15 despite remaining sidelined with a knee injury suffered in June.

Mboko, from Burlington, Ont., benefited from Belinda Bencic's six-place drop to No. 20.