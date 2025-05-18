It's been a tough stretch for Canada's Leylah Fernandez heading into Roland-Garros.

Fernandez was ousted in straight sets (7-5, 7-6) in the Round of 32 by France's Diane Parry at the Strasbourg Open on Sunday, marking another early exit in tune-up competitions leading up to the French Open.

The Montreal native struggled with her serve, giving up seven points via double fault to Parry's one.

She managed to force a tiebreak in the second set, but eventually lost 7-3.

Currently ranked 26th in the world, Fernandez has had a string of poor results in 2025, failing to advance to the Round of 16 in six straight tournaments dating back to the Qatar Open in February.

At her last grand slam, she was knocked out in the Round of 32 by Coco Gauff at the Australian Open in January — her best finish at the tournament.