Canada's Leylah Fernandez has been eliminated from the Monterey Open after falling 6-2, 3-6, 2-6 to Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old from Laval, Que., took the first set of the round-of-16 matchup, winning 64.3 per cent of her first-serve points.

Sramkova rallied and took all five available break points in the second and third sets to win the two-hour nine-minute match.

Fernandez, who won the Washington Open last month, came in seeded seventh at the hardcourt WTA 500 tournament, where she is a two-time champion.

The Canadian won the Washington Open last month, but followed the performance with back-to-back opening-round exits at the National Bank Open in Montreal and the Cincinnati Open.