Canada’s Leylah Fernandez upsets Haddad Maia at National Bank Open

It took just under three hours for Leylah Fernandez to qualify for the round of 16 in front of her hometown crowd after beating Beatriz Haddad Maia 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at IGA Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Fernandez will now face the winner of Danielle Collins versus Maria Sakkari in the round of 16.

Haddad Maia, the 11th seed in the tournament, started the match on the front foot, using her power to put Fernandez on the back foot and breaking her serve after a series of unforced errors in the first game. As Fernandez regained her composure, Haddad Maia’s double fault on break point brought the score level.

Fernandez then extended her advantage during the first set, making several impressive shots along the sideline, breaking Haddad Maia’s serve for the second time in a row.

After being broken herself for the second time as the score returned to equal footing, Fernandez continued utilizing her speed and accuracy to her advantage. She would break Haddad Maia and go on to win the set as the crowd exploded.

As the second set began by trading service game wins, both were looking for an opportunity to get a leg up. Fernandez would be the first to pounce after forcing break point and capitalizing after Haddad Maia double faulted.

The Brazilian was quick to reply with a break of her own, forcing multiple errors from Fernandez and winning the ensuing game tie the set at three games apiece.

As the second set wound down and the two continued to trace service games, Fernandez found herself on the verge of breaking Haddad Maia and at match point. However, the latter survived and then went on to win a crucial break herself, forcing a third and decisive set.

As the set rolled along and both players traded serves, Fernandez was the first to take and advantage and broke Haddad Maia, setting up a potential match-winning set. Once there, she made no mistake and closed out the match.

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek staved off a first set challenge from Karolina Pliskova to win 7-6(6), 6-2 in straight sets in round 32 of the National Bank Open at IGA Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the third matchup between the two, with the Pole claiming victory in all three.

Swiatek — coming off a dominant victory in the Poland Open last week — got an early advantage by breaking Pliskova’s serve in the first game. However, the latter gave a preview of how the set would play out by responding immediately with one of her own.

After they traded a pair of service games, Swiatek once again gained the upper hand, breaking Pliskova’s serve. Unwilling to go down without a fight, Pliskova restored order, responding right away for the second time this match to equal them.

The set would end up going to a tiebreak, which Swiatek would claim 8-6.

Following the close call, Swiatek proceeded to dominate the second set, breaking Pliskova two more times. Pliskova would fight back from match point in order to break Swiatek and extend the match. That would not last long though as Swiatek would return the favour and break, sealing the victory.

Swiatek will go on to face Karolina Muchova in the round of 16.