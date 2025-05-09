Leylah Fernandez has her second clay-court win of the season.

The Canadian, seeded 25th, beat Crotian qualifier Antonia Ružić 6-4, 6-0 in the second round of the Italian Open on Friday.

Like all seeded players, Fernandez got a bye in the first round.

Clay is not the preferred surface for most Canadians, so it's not unusual to see players from this country unable to go deep in tournaments.

Fernandez, 2-2 on clay this season, will next face Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Meanwhile, Canadian Denis Shapovalov lost his first match in Rome.

The No. 27 seed dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Vilius Gaubas of Lithuania in the second round of men's singles.

Canadian teen Victoria Mboko, 18, was scheduled to face No. 4 seed Coco Gauff on centre court in a second-round match later Tuesday.