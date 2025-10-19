Leylah Fernandez has captured her fifth career WTA Tour title.

The Canadian, seeded fourth, beat world No. 78 Tereza Valentova of Czechia 6-0, 5-7, 6-3 in the final of the Japan Open on Sunday.

It marks the second tournament championship this year for Fernandez, who won in Washington in the summer.

Playing in her eighth career final, the one-time US Open runner-up raced through the first set in 29 minutes, before Valentova settled her nerves in the second set and found a way to level the match when the qualifier broke Fernandez in the 12th game.

In the deciding set, the 27th-ranked Fernandez made a crucial break in the fourth game and then saw off a late challenge by the Czech player.

Fernandez had a favourable path to the Japan title, not having to play a seeded player. She won five matches in Japan after losing three-setters at the past two tournaments in China to WTA stars Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka.

The win at the WTA 250 event will move Fernandez, from Laval, Que., up three spots in the rankings to No. 21. She'll become the top Canadian again, overtaking the struggling Victoria Mboko.

Valentova, 18, was playing in her first career final at a WTA event.