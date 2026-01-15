Canada's Marina Stakusic and Liam Draxl have earned their spots in the main draw at the Australian Open.

Stakusic, from Mississauga, Ont., advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Lin Zhu of China in the final round of qualifying Thursday.

The 21-year-old had two aces and 21 winners across the one hour, 45 minute-long match and overcame 32 unforced errors for the victory.

She bounced Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain 6-3, 6-2 in the first round, then took a quick, two-set victory over Teodora Kostovic of Serbia before facing Zhu.

Toronto's Victoria Mboko and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., are also set to play women's singles in the first Grand Slam of the year, beginning on Sunday.

On the men's side, Draxl came from behind to beat American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6, 7-6(7), 6-2 in his final match of the qualifying round.

The 24-year-old from Newmarket, Ont., struggled with his serve early and had three double faults in his first set before rallying in the second and cruising to victory with four aces in the third.

He won 5-of-8 breakpoints and 69 per cent of his first-serve points across the two-hour, 28-minute match.

Draxl beat Vitaliy Sachko of Ukraine in three sets to advance to the final round of qualifying.