Canada's Rebecca Marino was ousted from the Guadalajara Open with a 6-3, 7-5 second-round loss to Germany's Tatjana Maria on Wednesday.

Marino fired 12 aces and only had one double fault, but broke on one of just two chances in the contest.

The sixth-seeded Maria had five aces to three double faults in the one-hour, 30-minute match.

She also converted on three of her 11 break-point chances.

Marino, from Vancouver, entered the match after a 6-2, 6-3 win over Italy's Martina Trevisan on Tuesday.