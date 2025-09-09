Canadian wild card Marina Stakusic survived a wild opening-round women's singles match to advance at the Guadalajara Open in Mexico on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., defeated 22-year-old Russian Polina Kudermetova 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 in a rain-delayed WTA 500 match that took two hours, 29 minutes to complete.

Stakusic was down 3-1 in the final set, but regrouped, rallied and went into the rain delay tied 4-4. She won the final two games after play resumed to wrap up the match.

Kudermetova finished ahead of Stakusic on aces (5-3), and had fewer double faults (14-9) and unforced errors (33-30).

Stakusic's winning percentage on first serve was 66. She won eight service and eight return games. She also won eight of 13 break points and saved six of 14 break points.

Stakusic will play the third-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia on Wednesday in the round of 16.