Canada's Victoria Mboko earned a 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-0 fourth-round win over Russia's Mirra Andreeva on Monday at the Miami Open tennis tournament.

Mboko, the tournament's 10th seed, had six aces to seven double faults and converted on just one of her six break-point chances.

However, the 19-year-old won 77.8 per cent of first-serve points in the two-hour, 17-minute women's singles match.

The 18-year-old Andreeva, the eighth seed, had six aces to two double faults and broke once in four chances. She won 66.7 per cent of first-serve points.

In men's singles action, Montreal's Félix Auger-Aliassime was ousted in the third round by France's Terence Atmane 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.