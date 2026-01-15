Canada's Victoria Mboko is onto the Adelaide International women's tennis final.

The 19-year-old from Toronto defeated Australia's Kimberley Birrell 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals on Thursday to advance.

Mboko fired eight aces and had three double faults in the tune-up tournament ahead of the Australian Open.

She also broke on five of her seven chances and won 80 per cent of her first-serve points.

Birrell was held without an ace and a break point in the match.