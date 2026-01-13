Victoria Mboko is ready to go the distance in 2026.

All four of the Canadian's singles matches this season have gone to a third and final set, and Mboko has emerged victorious in three of them.

Mboko's latest triumph was a 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (8) decision over world No. 33 Anna Kalinskaya of Russia in the second round of the Adelaide International on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Mboko, ranked 17th, is one of only two teenagers in the top 25 after being named WTA newcomer of the year last season.

“Most of the time, they are older than me,” she said of her opponents, per the WTA. "I feel like I always have to up my level of play and try to hang in there with the older girls, and try to match their pace and strength. No matter how many points you have to defend, you can always make it up in any other week, so I don’t really think much of it.”

The eighth-seeded Mboko has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed and reigning Australian Open champ Madison Keys of the U.S. and qualifier Tereza Valentova of Czechia.

Tuesday wasn't as enjoyable a day for the other Canadians at the Australian Open tune-up event.

Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., lost 7-5, 6-3 to Diana Shnaider of Russia in a first-round match.

In men's first-round action, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo lost 6-3, 7-6 (4) to qualifier Andrea Vavassori of Italy.

Australian Open qualifying

Canada's Liam Draxl has advanced to the second round in qualifying for the season's first Grand Slam.

The No. 20 seed in the qualifying draw beat Moerani Bouzige of Australia 7-6 (3), 6-3 on Tuesday.

Canada's Carson Branstine also advanced to the second round on the women's side with a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-3 win over Australia's Astra Sharma.

Draxl, Branstine and Canada's Marina Stakusic all will play second-round matches on Wednesday.