This year keeps getting better for Victoria Mboko.
The 18-year-old Canadian reached a career milestone on Wednesday, defeating Colombia's Camila Osorio 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at the Miami Open to earn her first-ever WTA1000 main draw win and advance to the second round.
With the victory, Mboko improved her record to 28-1 this season and her career record to 97-39. She is currently a career-high No. 162 in the WTA world rankings, up from No. 350 at the end of 2024.
Mboko has already claimed five titles in 2025 on the second-tier ITF Women’s World Tour. In February, she set a new ITF record for consecutive main-draw match wins by a Canadian woman, with 20, surpassing Rebecca Marino’s previous record of 18.
Mboko, from Toronto, is set to make her Billie Jean King Cup debut for Canada in qualifiers against Romania and Japan on April 11 and 13 in Tokyo.
