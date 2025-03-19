This year keeps getting better for Victoria Mboko.

The 18-year-old Canadian reached a career milestone on Wednesday, defeating Colombia's Camila Osorio 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 at the Miami Open to earn her first-ever WTA1000 main draw win and advance to the second round.

With the victory, Mboko improved her record to 28-1 this season and her career record to 97-39. She is currently a career-high No. 162 in the WTA world rankings, up from No. 350 at the end of 2024.

Mboko has already claimed five titles in 2025 on the second-tier ITF Women’s World Tour. In February, she set a new ITF record for consecutive main-draw match wins by a Canadian woman, with 20, surpassing Rebecca Marino’s previous record of 18.