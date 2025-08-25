Following a dazzling win at the National Bank Open, Canadian phenom Victoria Mboko fell short of expectations in her US Open debut.

The 22nd-seeded Mboko lost 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the US Open to two-time Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejikova on Monday.

It was the first time in her young career that the 18-year-old Mboko was given a seeded spot at a Grand Slam after earning a meteoric rise up the ranks with the WTA 1000 win in Montreal in July.

It was short-lived, however, as Mboko was quickly put on her heels against the experienced Krejcikova, losing serve in the opening game.

She was unable to snag one back against the 29-year-old, as Krejcikova dominated her service games, winning 66 per cent of service points and 80 per cent of first-serve points in the opening set.

It didn't get better for Mboko in the second set, as she once again lost serve in her first service game and couldn't keep up with the Czech's serve for the rest of the showdown.

Overall, she committed 30 unforced errors and struggled on the serve, committing 10 double faults to Krejcikova's four.

Regardless of seeding — Krejcikova is ranked 61st in the world — this was always set to be a tall task for the soon-to-be-19-year-old Mboko, as the Czech player won Wimbledon last year and the French Open in 2021.

This was the first match back for Mboko after winning the NBO in July as she skipped the Cincinnati Open.

Mboko appeared to feel discomfort in her wrapped right wrist as she continuously shook it. She sustained a wrist injury when she fell during the semifinals in Montreal.

The match paused for a few minutes in the first game of the second set while Krejcikova, Mboko and officials searched for Krejcikova's vibration dampener for her racket around the Czech's chair.

Later Monday, Montreal's Gabriel Diallo played a men's first-round match against Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.