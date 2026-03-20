When the rain finally stopped, Victoria Mboko didn't waste any time in her first match at the Miami Open.

The Canadian, seeded 10th, crushed world No. 92 Anna Blinkova of Russia 6-2, 6-0 in a second-round match that featured just 59 minutes of court time on Friday.

The early stages of the tournament have been hit hard by weather. Mboko's match started late and also featured a rain delay.

Mboko, who got a first-round bye as a seeded player, will next face the winner of all-Russian match between No. 22 seed Anna Kalinskaya and Anastasia Zakharova.

Mboko, 19, has had a strong start to 2026. She is coming off a quarterfinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka at Indian Wells, and also has reached a pair of finals.