Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Italian Open, citing injury

Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Italian Open, citing a continued knee injury.

The news came out Saturday morning in a release from the Women’s Tennis Association. The tournament began Saturday in Rome.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open singles winner, has not competed in a WTA event since October of 2019, when she retired from a match against Karolina Pliskova due to a left knee injury.

The 20-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native, who is currently No. 6 in the WTA world rankings, would have been competing in the Italian Open for the first time in her young career.

Other notable withdrawals from the tournament included top-ranked Ashleigh Barty — who has shut down her season due to COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions — and former world No. 1 Serena Williams, who is dealing with an achilles injury.