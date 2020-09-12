Canadian Bianca Andreescu withdraws from Italian Open, citing injury

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has withdrawn from the Italian Open, citing a continued knee injury.
The news came out Saturday morning in a release from the Women’s Tennis Association. The tournament began Saturday in Rome.
Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open singles winner, has not competed in a WTA event since October of 2019, when she retired from a match against Karolina Pliskova due to a left knee injury.
The 20-year-old Mississauga, Ont., native, who is currently No. 6 in the WTA world rankings, would have been competing in the Italian Open for the first time in her young career.
Other notable withdrawals from the tournament included top-ranked Ashleigh Barty — who has shut down her season due to COVID-19 concerns and travel restrictions — and former world No. 1 Serena Williams, who is dealing with an achilles injury.