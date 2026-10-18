Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani captured the women's doubles title Sunday at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament.

The No. 1 seeds defeated the third-seeded team of Australian Storm Hunter and Czech Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 6-4 in the final. Hunter and Siniakova were defending champions.

The win was the sixth of the season for Dabrowski, of Ottawa, and Stefani. They also earned an eighth title as a team and third in a row.

Dabrowski and Stefani also improved their career record to 79-19 and qualified for the season-ending WTA final next month.

Dabrowski captured a 26th career doubles title.

“I’m really pleased with where we are and where our level is,” Dabrowski said. “So it’s really nice to see it pay off in results consistently throughout the season.”

Dabrowski and Stefan had more aces (five to none) and fewer double faults (three to four) than their opponents. They also registered five breaks in 19 opportunities.

Hunter and Siniakova converted three-of-eight break chances.

Dabrowski and Stefani broke early to build a 4-1 lead in the first set before Hunter and Siniakova rallied to tie the score. The top seeds broke again in the 12th game to take the opening set.