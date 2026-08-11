Tuesday will be a busy day at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers.

The men’s draw in Montreal features four quarterfinal matches after two slated to happen on Monday were delayed by rain. In Toronto, two of the top four seeds in the women’s draw will also be looking to punch a ticket into the semis.

Let’s take a closer look at what the day has in store:

Top women’s seeds look for spot in semis

With top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka and No. 3 Jessica Pegula bounced in the Round of 16, Elena Rybakina (2) and Coco Gauff (4) are the top remaining seeds in the women’s draw. Gauff, a two-time major champion, will take on Belinda Bencic — the 2015 NBO champion — of Switzerland after the latter eliminated Alexandra Eala of the Philippines on Sunday. Gauff has won both matches she’s played versus Bencic this year, including a quarter-final victory at Wimbledon.

Rybakina, meanwhile, will take on Naomi Osaka of Japan. Osaka ended Canada’s hopes at the NBO when she defeated Leylah Fernandez — the last Canuck standing in either the women’s or men’s draw — on Sunday. Tuesday’s match in Toronto will mark the first-ever meeting between Osaka and Rybakina, the reigning Australian Open champ. Rybakina has required three sets to win two of her three matches so far at the NBO.

Better late than never

After weather made it impossible to play on Monday, No. 19 Luciano Darderi of Italy and 28th-seeded American Brandon Nakashima will clash in the first quarterfinal. The other match that got pushed back a day is between 20th-seeded Rafael Jodar of Spain and No. 18 Arthur Fils of France. The 19-year-old Jodar has been one of the stories of the event, already upsetting No. 11 Lorenzo Musetti and No. 8 Jiri Lehecka.

Title defence continues

Ben Shelton, whose 2025 NBO win was the first tour-level victory of his career, will look to punch his semifinals ticket in a match versus 13th-ranked Jakub Mensik of Czechia. At No. 5, Shelton is the highest-ranked player left on the men’s side.

Meanwhile, unseeded Daniel Merida will face 12th-seeded American Learner Tien. The former has won four matches so far, but only one against a seeded player (No. 24 Ugo Humbert of France).

BROADCAST SCHEDULE (all times ET)

Women’s 7 p.m. (Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet+)

Men’s 12:30 / 6 p.m. (Sportsnet ONE, Sportsnet+)

MATCH SCHEDULE (all times ET)

Women’s in Toronto

Centre Court (starts at 7 p.m.)

[12] Belinda Bencic (SUI) vs [4] Coco Gauff (USA)

[11] Naomi Osaka (JPN) vs [2] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Grandstand, (starts at 4 p.m.)

Tereza Mihalikova (SVK) / Olivia Nicholls (GBR) vs [6] Elise Mertens (BEL) / Diana Shnaider

[3] Sara Errani (ITA) / Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) vs [5] Su-Wei Hsieh (TPE) / Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Men’s in Montreal

Centre court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

[19] Luciano Darderi (ITA) vs [28] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Not before 2 p.m.

[20] Rafael Jodar (ESP) vs [18] Arthur Fils (FRA)

Not before 6 p.m.

[13] Jakub Mensik (CZE) vs [5] Ben Shelton (USA)

[12] Learner Tien (USA) vs Daniel Merida (ESP)

Rogers Court (starts at 12:30 p.m.)

[1] Harri Heliovaara (FIN) / Henry Patten (GBR) vs Francisco Cerundolo (ARG) / Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)