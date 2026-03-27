Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and partner Luisa Stefani were defeated 4-6, 6-4, 10-3 by Katerina Siniakova of Czechia and Taylor Townsend of the United States on Friday in the women's doubles semifinals at the Miami Open.

Both teams converted three breaks over the first two sets before the second-seeded duo of Siniakova and Townsend took over in the tiebreak.

Dabrowski and Stefani, seeded third in Miami, have made it to at least the quarterfinals of every event they have played in this season, and won a WTA 1000 title in Dubai last month.