Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan exited the D.C. Open women's doubles tournament with a first-round loss Tuesday.

The fourth-seeded Fernandez and Danilina fell 6-2, 6-4 to China's Tang Qianhui and Xu Yifan in one hour 13 minutes.

The Chinese duo converted five of nine break-point opportunities while successfully defending four of six chances.

They'll meet Venus Williams of the United States and Diana Shnaider of Russia in Wednesday's quarterfinals.

Fernandez remains in the D.C. Open singles tournament as the defending champion.