Canada's Leylah Fernandez and partner Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan exited the D.C. Open women's doubles tournament with a first-round loss Tuesday.
The fourth-seeded Fernandez and Danilina fell 6-2, 6-4 to China's Tang Qianhui and Xu Yifan in one hour 13 minutes.
The Chinese duo converted five of nine break-point opportunities while successfully defending four of six chances.
They'll meet Venus Williams of the United States and Diana Shnaider of Russia in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
Fernandez remains in the D.C. Open singles tournament as the defending champion.
The 23-year-old from Laval, Que., will face Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the second round Wednesday after opening her tournament with a straight-sets victory over Poland's Magda Linette on Monday.