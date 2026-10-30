TOKYO — Top-ranked Elena Rybakina withdrew from her Pan Pacific Open quarterfinal on Friday because of an undisclosed injury, putting Canada's Leylah Fernandez through to the semifinals with a walkover.

Rybakina stood on the tennis court in Tokyo and delivered the news to the spectators. She said she had been struggling for several days “with a little injury” and needed to be ready for next month’s WTA Finals in Indian Wells. She ended by saying, “I hope to see you all next year.”

Rybakina guaranteed herself the year-end No. 1 ranking with her last-16 victory on Thursday.

In other quarterfinals, No. 3-seeded Diana Shnaider recovered to beat No. 8 Alexandra Eala 2-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Shnaider will next face teenager Mia Pohankova, who beat Alycia Parks 7-6 (3), 6-3. Pohankova of Slovakia just turned 18 last week and was a wild card entry.