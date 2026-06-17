Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Ukraine's Yuliia Starodubtseva advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the Nottingham Open with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Taiwan's Wu Fang-Hsien and Japan's Eri Hozumi on Wednesday.

Fernandez and Starodubtseva were strong on serve, winning 81 per cent of first-serve points and 64 per cent on second serve,

The winners saved both break points they faced, while converting breaks on five of seven chances.

Fernandez and Starodubtseva will face another Taiwanese-Japanese combo in the quarterfinals at the WTA 250 grass-court event, second seeds Chan Hao-ching and Shuko Aoyama.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., has struggled in singles play this year but has had an encouraging doubles run on grass so far.