Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Fanny Stolarz of Hungary advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a 6-3, 6-2 win Monday over the Chinese duo of Jiang Xinyu and Xu Yifan.

Fernandez and Stolarz had three aces and converted three of their seven break points in the first-round win.

Jiang and Xu converted their lone break point chance.

Fernandez and Stolarz will next face the winner of a match between the German tandem of Noma Noha Akugue and Ella Seidel and fourth seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the United States and Liudmila Samsonova of Russia at the WTA 500 clay-court event.

Fernandez and Stolarz are making their partnership debut in Stuttgart.