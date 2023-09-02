Fernandez, Townsend advance to third round of U.S. Open women’s doubles

Sixth-seeds Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American Taylor Townsend reached the third round of women’s doubles at the U.S. Open on Saturday in New York.

Fernandez and Townsend defeated Spain’s Aliona Bolsova and Rebeka Masarova 6-2, 7-5.

The pair will next play Czechia’s Karolína Plíšková and Croatia’s Donna Vekić.

Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe of New Zealand also moved on with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory over China’s Zhu Lin and Taiwan’s Wu Fang-hsien.

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who are the 16th seed, will face the Czech pairing of Barbora Strycova and Marketa Vondrousova in the third round.

Fernandez and Dabrowski are the lone Canadians remaining in action at the final Grand Slam event of the season.